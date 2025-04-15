Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Hall, Phillips Offer New "Resurrection" Insights; Talk Future

In a new profile piece, Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips offered new insights into Dexter: Resurrection and what the future could hold.

If you're a fan of the "Dexter" universe and you want to learn (and see) a lot more about Dexter: Resurrection and how it came to be, Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips had a whole lot to share in a recent profile piece by Vanity Fair (which you definitely need to read in its entirety). Along with personal insights from the duo regarding Dexter Morgan (Hall) and both the character and the franchise's evolution over the years, we also learned some interesting details about the upcoming series as well as their thoughts on what the future might hold (spoiler: more "Dexter"). Here are some of the highlights:

Hall on Dexter's Mindset Heading Into "Resurrection" & How "Original Sin" Helped: "The character was severely traumatized by a lot of what happened to him in the original incarnation and is only now at a place where he's able to shed that. Spending time with that [Original Sin] material helped embroider and color in what was maybe a line drawing or an outline that I had in my mind from the beginning—so it's a tool for us."

Batista's on Dexter's Trail: Set a few weeks after the finale of "New Blood" (and the opening to "Original Sin"), Dexter follows Harrison's (Jack Alcott) trail to New York City – with Capt. Angel Batista (David Zayas) tracking Dexter.

Dexter Finds Harrison – Now What? It's revealed that it doesn't take long for Dexter to find Harrison – but now what? Apparently, Dexter's indecision about what his next move should be (and more) results in the return of Harry's (James Remar) guiding hand.

"Dexter has a lot of hesitation about making contact, which is a fundamental part of the tension that is pervasive for the first bit of the season. Harrison revealed himself to be, and remains, an all-the-more potent connection to Dexter's tiny sense of humanity. He craves it, in spite of himself, so it's a major bolt of thread running through his interior life and the life of the season," Hall shared.

"Dexter finds Harrison fairly quickly, then he asks Harry, 'Do I reveal myself to him? Is it going to screw him up to have a zombie dad?'" Phillips added, noting that the "dramatically right moment" will bring the two together. "Dexter is determined to make sure that he has a solid—and more importantly honest and loving—relationship with his son."

Could We See Another Dexter Morgan "Resurrection"? "We've got the strongest franchise in Showtime's history, and we plan to do this for years," Phillips responded when asked about the chances of more Dexter Morgan in the future. "Years with an 's.' The thinking is not to come back for a sort of self-contained one-off again but leave it open to further exploration. The intention and hope is that the story will continue beyond this," Hall added. "He's [Dexter Morgan] a much more human, flesh-and-blood version of that horror trope of someone who just refuses to go down."

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Capt. Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc – reportedly as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al -stemming from the Midwest and believed to be a serial killer.

David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth. Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Vinny, described as "a greedy slumlord." David Magidoff (The Morning Show) has joined the series in a recurring capacity, reprising his "New Blood" role as Iron Lake Police Department's Teddy Reed. Marc Menchaca (Ozark) is set to guest star as Red, with Reese Antoinette (Bad Monkey) set for the guest-starring role of Joy, Blessing Kamara's (Mwine) headstrong daughter.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

