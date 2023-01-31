Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Not Happening; Prequel Being Eyed: Report Reports are that Showtime will not be moving forward on Dexter: New Blood Season 2 but is considering spinoffs set in the show's universe.

Okay, buckle up, Dexter fans. About five months after a Paramount+ executive said they were "actively working on" more from the series with regards to either additional seasons or spinoffs, TVLine is reporting that Showtime (which will be merging with the streamer later this year) isn't moving forward on a second season of Dexter: New Blood. Originally in development, the follow-up season would've focused on the further adventures of Dexter's (Michael C. Hall) son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). But wait! There's more! Because even though it's looking like the return series will be a one-and-done, Showtime isn't quite done playing in the Dexter sandbox. As was reportedly looked at when the original series ended, sources are telling TVLine that the cable network (for now) is seriously looking at a number of spinoff options, including reportedly a prequel series focus on the vigilante serial killer's formative years. As of this writing, Showtime had not responded to the initial reporting.

Before talking up Paramount+'s Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan-starring Fatal Attraction series as an example of a franchise/brand that can be developed as a series, Chairman & CEO, Paramount Premium Group; and CCO, Paramount+ Scripted Series David Nevins had this to say about the projects being working on during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from August 2022. "I am not going to say. There are a lot of things that I am working on. I don't want to mention things until they are ready. There are a lot of things. What is the future of the 'Dexter' franchise? I am actively working on that."

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) joined Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter returned to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returned to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produced. Marcos Siega executive produced as well as directed six episodes of the season.