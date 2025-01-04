Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: Carlye Tamaren, dexter, dexter: original sin

Dexter: Original Sin: Carlye Tamaren on OG Series Love, Slater & More

Carlye Tamaren spoke with us about her latest role in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Christian Slater, and much more.

Carlye Tamaren prides herself as a Jill-of-all-trades performer, whether it's on the stage, in front and behind the camera writing, acting, directing, or demonstrating her physical feats as a martial artist. Among her various credits include ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, CBS/Paramount+'s Criminal Minds, and Freeform's Good Trouble. Her latest role is a dream come true in the Paramount+ prequel series Dexter: Original Sin; not only as a fan of the original Showtime series Dexter, but she also joins an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Millian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, not to mention original star, Michael C. Hall returning to narrate since he did play the original character with Gibson playing his younger counterpart.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin delves into Dexter Morgan's (Gibson) origins, exploring his transition from a student to a serial killer. Guided by his father (Slater), Dexter channels his dark urges through a moral code while beginning a forensics internship. Tamaren spoke to Bleeding Cool about if she felt any pressure entering the franchise as a fan, working with creator and showrunner Clyde Phillips, making that unique first impression as the addict Brandy, and sharing scenes with Slater.

Dexter: Original Sin Star Carlye Tamaren on "Magical Experience" of the Crime Procedural Drama

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Dexter: Original Sin?' How does an opportunity like this compare to your other work?

I got an audition through my agent for this. We sent in self-tapes first, and I ended up booking the job. It was standard, and as far as comparing, it's different working with a whole preexisting franchise, unlike most of the other jobs I've done. There's so much information already you must know or can know coming into it. I was already a fan of the (original) show, so I was aware of the tone and everything. It was great to have all of that to work with already.

Did Clyde tell you to unlearn what you have of the original 'Dexter' since it is set in the '90s? Was there anything you had to prepare for your role?

No, there was no unlearning. It was staying in that tone we already know but creating an entirely different world. My character did not know of any of these other characters in the original series. So, I had to block all of that out of my head, everything I knew about these characters already, and completely start fresh. My character, Brandy, has those blinders on anyway, so I went and rocked with that.

What's it like working with Clyde as a showrunner?

It is amazing. It's great because it's so clear how much Clyde and everybody involved love and care about the show and its universe. That shows every single person they hired. Shaping that general attitude on set made it one of the most incredible experiences. Everything mattered, every detail mattered, but they all had so much fun. Everybody was so happy to be living in this world again.

How much of yourself did you infuse in Brandy, or is Brandy nothing like you?

Brandy is the most "feral" version of me, I would say [laughs]. See, she's got some drug problems, dabbled in meth and crack. She is out there, but she's in it for the fun. The version of myself is what I brought to it, but she's lived and pulled from a lot of different parts of herself when she comes back and has this surprise makeover. I got to use a lot of different sides of myself in thinking about how I wanted to shape this wild character.

Did you bond with your cast mates? Maybe lean into the more seasoned veterans and poke their brains about the business and the craft?

My first day and the first episode I do, Brandy's on a bender. I come in looking like a true crackhead. I've got my meth teeth, I'm disheveled, dirty, so insane, and that was the first day I met everyone [laughs]. I was like, "Yeah, I don't always look like this" [laughs]. It was funny to me of most of the cast that day, the setting, and that outfit. Everybody was amazing. My first scene was with Christian Slater, and he eased my nerves. Everyone did, honestly.

They're incredible people who also love this job. We're so happy to be there and have fun working at this police station where people work together all the time. They have that camaraderie and resonate with me. The way Christian was so open with me off the bat made me feel comfortable and welcomed. They were so excited to have me there, watching him work was a masterclass seeing how easygoing he is. He's so comfortable doing what he's supposed to do. There was also wiggle room to play and everybody was into playing. [Christian] made it a comfortable experience for me that set the tone for the rest of it. Everybody I met was happy to be there, and unfortunately, not every set is always like that. It was a magical experience.

Dexter: Original Sin streams on Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime.

