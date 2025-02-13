Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes Mwine, Saraf, Fumusa, and Suárez to Cast

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez have joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection in series regular roles.

Paramount+ with Showtime's upcoming Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection continues rolling out the casting news. For this go-around, we're learning that Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) are joining the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Previously, we learned that some very familiar faces had joined the cast (with Siega teasing on Instagram Stories that there's a lot more interesting casting news on the way). David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

Back at the beginning of November 2024, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff):

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

