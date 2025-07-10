Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, superman

Did Dean Cain Forget That His Superman Went "Woke" Back in 1997?

After calling out James Gunn's Superman over "woke" concerns, it's time to remind Dean Cain that his Man of Steel went "woke" back in1997.

Well, it looks like Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain won't be posting any positive reviews for DC Studios and James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman anytime soon. It seems he's not happy about this "woke" Man of Steel he had been hearing about, though it wasn't clear if he had seen the film when he spoke with TMZ. "How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was 'truth, justice, and the American way.' Well, they dropped that… They came up with 'truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.' Changing beloved characters, I don't think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character, go ahead and do that."

Cain also wasn't a fan of Gunn comparing Superman's origin story to the immigration experience, even though he came to Earth from another land (in this case, a dying planet) to live among us – something that sounds a whole lot like the immigration experience in its most basic form. "I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it's an immigrant thing, and I think it's going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I'm rooting for it to be a success, but I don't like that last political comment," Cain added.

Except, here's the thing. Cain didn't have a problem with his Man of Steel being "woke" during his rung, as a very observant person pointed out on Bluesky earlier today (whose identity we redacted in case they didn't want the attention). It took some time for us to find out when the clip was from, but it appears to come from S4E14: "Meet John Doe" (March 2, 1997) and S04E15: "Lois and Clarks" (March 9, 1997). The storyline itself involved time travel, Tempus (Lane Davies) becoming President of the United States, and the late, great Fred Willard as President Garner. But here's the part that some of Cain's MAGA folks might take issue with – sure looks and sounds pretty "woke" to me:

Wow, we have a double-header for MAGA folks to get pissed off about! First, there was that whole "woke" vibe that Cain's Clark and Teri Hatcher's Lois had during the scene. On top of that, it appears this Clark doesn't believe that America needs to be made great again. In fact, Lois makes it clear what they're talking about – something that sounds very familiar to what we've been hearing over the past ten years or so. In fact, I'm surprised MAGA fans don't have a problem with the show's title, because it sure seems pretty "woke" to have Lois's name before Superman's… right?

