Did Stranger Things Star Matthew Modine Like the Finale? "Nope"

Based on a social media response, it doesn't look like Stranger Things star Matthew Modine was a fan of the Netflix series' finale.

The eighth episode of Netflix's Stranger Things 5, "The Rightside Up," will be one of those series finales that will be debated for ages. For us, the series finale of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's series did an admirable job of landing a plane that was carrying a cargo load overflowing with fan expectations. Unfortunately, some folks didn't see it the same way that we did – so much so that a conspiracy theory formed around #ConformityGate that alleged a secret "ninth episode" would be revealed that would expose the series finale to be nothing more than the machinations of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). There was even a day when it was going to be released – a date that came and went with no night episode. While the conspiracy theories have quieted down, the feeling from some that the finale was a disappointment hasn't. One person who knows a thing or two about the franchise is Matthew Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner, aka "Papa," on the hit series, and it doesn't sound like he was a fan, either.

Here's a look at how Modine responded when asked what he thought about the series finale in the comments section of one of Modine's posts. Later, Modine expresses that he hopes there actually is a ninth episode "for the fans":

During a filmed "trailer" from Netflix that aired when Finn Wolfhard hosted an edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live in January, the streaming service finally admitted that not only is it not done with "Stranger Things," but it's also going to give you the prequels, sequels, and spinoffs you never even knew that you wanted. How about Steve as an inner city teacher in "Strangerous Minds"? Or a series built around Will still giving his coming out speech? There was a whole lot to love, but the headline grabber was how Netflix is retroactively making the conspiracy a reality. Standing alongside Wolfhard's Mike were Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin and Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas, with Dustin and Lucas questioning Mike's theory that the finale was all an illusion created by Vecna. To prove his point, Mike welcomes back Eleven… but it's definitely not Millie Bobby Brown. It might not actually be the infamous "Episode 9," but it might be the closest thing fans will get to it.

