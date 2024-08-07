Posted in: MTV, Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: donald trump, kamala harris, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Endorses VP Kamala Harris? Not So Fast (UPDATE)

A lot of Taylor Swift fans believe that the singer/songwriter's latest social media post is teasing an endorsement for VP Kamala Harris.

UPDATE (12:55 PM ET): Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a source close to Taylor Swift confirmed that what we're seeing is "one of Swift's background singers onstage, with those shadows regularly appearing on the backdrop during her live show."

We got a sense of just how scared ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his followers were of singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift formally endorsing President Joseph Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris earlier this year around Super Bowl time. And yet, steaming pile after steaming pile of right-wing conspiracies pretty much amounted to nothing. Of course, a lot has changed since then – and now, the Democrats have VP Harris and Gov. Tim Walz taking on Trump and JD Vance this fall for an election that will pretty much determine the fate of this nation as a democracy. So yeah, there's a lot at stake. In fact, there is so much at stake that a whole lot of Swift fans are reading hard into her latest Instagram post. While tearing through Europe as part of her Eras Tour, Swift shared an image gallery celebrating her shows in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday night. If you head on over to the seventh image, there appears to be a silhouette of either VP Harris or someone who was caught at an exact moment so that it coincidentally looks like VP Harris. While that's very well possible, we're also talking about an artist who has become an expert at communicating on different levels when it comes to social media.

"Oh, I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won't be the last… I seriously had the best time 😆 Also want to thank those beautiful crowds for making us the first tour to play 3 nights in a row in your stadium!! I can't believe we have 2 cities left on the European leg of The Eras Tour. It's truly flown by. See you 🔜 Vienna!" Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post that also included the image gallery (and make sure to check out the sixth image):

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window back in February of this year, Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over President Biden (who was still intending on running at the time) because of all of the things Trump claimed he did during his term to help her out. The post came as concerns among the Trump folks continued to grow, fearing that Swift would formally endorse Biden – swaying a whole lot of Swifties his way coming voting time. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

