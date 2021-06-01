Discovery-WarnerMedia Proposed Merger Name, Slogan Revealed

Last month, the multimedia landscape felt some pretty sizeable tremors when it was announced that AT&T and Discovery reached a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports, and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create one Voltron-like entity. On Tuesday, Discovery chief David Zaslav announced during a company town hall with WarnerMedia employees what the name of the entity will be. Drum roll, please? Please say hello to… Warner Bros. Discovery. "The Warner Bros. Discovery name will honor, celebrate and elevate the world's most-storied creative studio in the world with the high quality, global nonfiction storytelling heritage of Discovery," said the company in a statement. Along with the new name, the proposed company is also looking to take a page from The Maltese Falcon with the tagline, "the stuff that dreams are made of' (meant to be a nod to Warner Bros. history, an aspect that Zaslav says will be looked into deeper for content consideration). Here's a look at the merged company's proposed name as well as the tagline in action:

"Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting, and fun place to tell stories in the world – that is what the company will be about," Zaslav said to WarnerMedia employees earlier today. "We love the new company's name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation, and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important, and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television, and streaming."