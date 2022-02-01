Disenchantment Part 4 Trailer Finds Bean Trapped in a Power Vacuum

Netflix released their trailer for the fourth part of Disenchantment as Bean (Abbi Jacobson) tries to embrace her new destiny as leader of Dreamland, but will be met with tons of resistance. Joining her on her misadventures is the demon Luci (Eric André) and Elfo (Nat Faxon). We initially see the group arrive in Dreamland in a zeppelin from Steamland. Anticipating a greeting, they're met with a volley of green fire that naturally destroys the vehicle. We're reintroduced to the various factions and groups of threats Bean and company encountered throughout the series.

Among those with greater ambitions are elves. We also start to discover why the kingdom of Dreamland is named so as destiny beckons from Bean and her father Zøg (John DiMaggio), who try to make sense of their visions. In Zøg, we see the former king embark on a new spiritual journey, presumably less dangerous than before given the events of part three. We see the return of the scheming Dagmar (Sharon Hogan), Zøg's ex and former queen of Dreamland setting in motion more of her elaborate plan that involves her daughter, Bean. As typical of the archetype, Dagmar pulls the strings from afar to guide Bean to whatever direction she wants to set her plans further in motion. The plan this time alludes to a nefarious deal with the forces of Hell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Disenchantment Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://youtu.be/M47YkrfjrXQ)

The rest of the trailer introduces a village of bunnies, which given Disenchantment's cynical and mystical nature as per any Matt Groening animated series, we could see shades of Watership Down. We also get a glimpse of Bean's potential magical powers of black lightning bolts that probably have climactic implications. In the closing seconds, we get back at the series' medieval humor with Bean grabbing some murdering tools like a sword and an ax she takes away from an executioner much to a prisoner's relief. Disenchantment Part 4 premieres on February 9.