Disney "Shocker": Elon Musk Backs Bob Iger Rival (After Voting Ends)

Elon Musk took to Twitter/X to let us know that he backs Bob Iger's rival in the Disney board of directors vote - AFTER voting had wrapped.

So today's the big day for The Walt Disney Company & Disney CEO Bob Iger in terms of the direction that the company takes – with Nelson Peltz positioning for control of The Mouse's board of directors. While we won't know the official results until this afternoon, rumblings are that Iger's slate has the votes it needs to win the day. In terms of our feelings on the matter, we tend not to side with 81-year-olds who say things like, "Why do I have to have a Marvel [movie] that's all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can't I have 'Marvels' that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?" One person who does support Peltz in Twitter/X owner Elon Musk, who offered his support of Peltz joining the board in two tweets earlier today. Based on Musk's past comments regarding Disney & Iger about pulling their advertising from Twitter/X, it's no surprise. But we don't want the punchline to all of this getting lost – Musk posted his support of Peltz after shareholder voting had wrapped.

"Nelson Peltz should definitely be on the Disney board!" Musk tweeted/x'd – and you know he meant it because he included an exclamation point. "He would help reform the company, improve the quality of product, and generally serve in the best interests of shareholders, as he has done at many other companies. This would significantly improve Disney's share price." And then came the part that may not have been a huge help to Peltz's cause if Musk had messaged during a time when voting was actually taking place. "While I don't own any Disney shares today, I would definitely buy their shares if Nelson were elected to the board. His track record is excellent," Musk added. Considering the issues that Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino have had trying to boost the value of Twitter, Musk offering to buy Disney shares if Peltz wins sounds more like a threat than a positive.

Nelson Peltz should definitely be on the Disney board! He would help reform the company, improve the quality of product and generally serve in the best interests of shareholders, as he has done at many other companies. This would significantly improve Disney's share price. https://t.co/JPa6dP7kbQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

While I don't own any Disney shares today, I would definitely buy their shares if Nelson were elected to the board. His track record is excellent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

