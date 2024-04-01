Posted in: Disney+, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: april fools day, disney, elon musk, opinion

Elon Musk Sabotages April Fool's Day with Crusty Disney/"Woke" Joke

Elon Musk "celebrated" April Fool's Day with a Disney/"woke" joke - a topic so old & worn-out that even Gov. Ron DeSantis moved on from it.

Stephen King, The Princess Bride, Batman, South Park, Magneto, Green Day, and Rick and Morty. Those are just some examples of the pop culture topics that Twitter/X owner Elon Musk attempted to show he had some kind of knowledge and understanding of – only to be found wanting. Translation? The dude has the best track record running in terms of having horribly bad takes that show he doesn't know what he's talking about without him actually saying that he doesn't know what he's talking about. And that brings us to.. yup, April Fool's Day. I know, right? We all knew that man who consistently acts as if he's the funniest guy in the room couldn't pass up an opportunity at a "joke" aimed at Disney and all of that "woke" programming Musk believes they're doing over there. Are you ready to grab your side after it splits from all of the laughter and change your pants once you piss in them? Because Musk tweeted that he was joining Disney to work with CEO Bob Iger and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy "to make their content MORE woke." Get it? Funny, right? No. It's not. Also – side note? I noticed that Musk didn't include Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige… interesting…

In fact, that whole "Disney So Woke" bullshit has gotten so old that even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to move on from it (especially after the GOP made him aware of just how much they like him but don't love him in 2024). But the "Waka! Waka!" didn't end there, with Twitter/X getting in on the "fun" (with CEO Linda Yacccarino's blessing, we're assuming) by announcing that every user's DMs, drafts, and bookmarks will be made public. Because jokes about abusing folks' privacy are always funny… right? Here's a look at what the folks representing that once-kinda-okay social media service have been up to:

Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer. Can't wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

as we continue to celebrate transparency on this platform, all your DMs and drafts will be made public — X (@X) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

