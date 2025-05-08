Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey: Our Season 1 Episode 17: "The Wave (Part 1)" Preview

Here's our preview of ABC's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring Doctor Odyssey, S01E17: "The Wave (Part 1)."

Spoiler? ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey has absolutely no plans to end its season on a quiet and cozy note. The first giveaway was when we learned that the two-part season finale was titled "The Wave." Tonight, Max (Jackson) needs to get off the ship for a bit when things don't go so well with Avery (Soo). All that gets flipped to the back burner after an earthquake forces The Odyssey to depart sooner rather than later. That would be with or without Max. You see the problem, right? Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's chapter:

Doctor Odyssey S01E17/S01E18: "The Wave (Part 1 & 2)" Previews

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 17: "The Wave (Part 1)" – After Max's (Joshua Jackson) declaration fractures his relationship with Avery (Phillipa Soo), he leaves the ship and finds himself caught in an earthquake, which triggers a tsunami warning. With The Odyssey forced to leave port, Max races to return before it's too late.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 18: "The Wave (Part 2) – When Max's (Joshua Jackson) transmission goes silent, he and Barry (Joshua Jackson) seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan (Sean Teale) takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery (Phillipa Soo) leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and play harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

