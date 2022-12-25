Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Teaser: Destiny Comes for Donna Noble

If you checked out our report yesterday then you know that we took a break from updating how things are going with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday as they begin filming a new series for some pretty important news. On the Doctor Who social media accounts, fans received word that something would be premiering on Christmas Day involving next November's 60th Anniversary event from the BBC and showrunner Russell T. Davies. Along with Gatwa, the three episodes (directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley & Chanya Button) star David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney (Rose), Neil Patrick Harris, and more. Well, now we're getting a look at what's ahead with the release of a new teaser spotlighting a number of new and returning faces… with Destiny apparently having some plans for Tate's Donna Noble, Finney's Rose, and Gatwa's… Doctor?

With the special event episodes hitting in November 2023, here's a look at the latest teaser for the Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary:

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine, Davies confirmed the number of Series 14 episodes, the return of the Christmas specials, and how between-seasons waits aren't going to be as epic as they used to be:

Christmas Specials Are Back: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies shared, adding that there will be at least a 2023 & 2024 special. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Series 14 Will Have Fewer Episodes… But Davies Has "Plans": Confirming that Series 14 will have an eight-episode run, Davies added, "OK, that's fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

After 13-Month Wait, Davies Promises "No Gap Years, Lots of Content": "It takes a while to get the empire in shape, but that's a serious plan: annual 'Doctor Who,' no gap years, lots of content, on and on."

And here's a look back to the ending of "The Power of The Doctor," as Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerates into… Tennant? Which makes him our… Fourteenth Doctor? Yeah, there are definitely a ton of questions that need to be answered. Following that, we're passing along the previously-released teaser for the 60th-Anniversary special event: