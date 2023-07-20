Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who 60th "Once and Future": Davros Needs The Doctor's Help?

Davros is playing a twisted game in the trailer for Big Finish's Sylvester McCoy-starring Doctor Who - Once and Future: A Genius for War.

As we inch closer to the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies's huge Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event, Big Finish Productions has getting the party started in the right & proper way with details on its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future. Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late. First announced back in May, we have a trailer for the third chapter – with "A Genius for War" seeing the return of Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor – but he's definitely not coming alone.

In the Jonathan Morris-written "A Genius for War," McCoy's Seventh Doctor returns – and just in time because he's going to have to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy). In the midst of the Time War, the Time Lords have received a communication from Falkus, the prison moon of Skaro. Its sole inmate, Davros, wishes to make them an offer. He will help them win the Time War… but only if the Doctor comes to his rescue. Does Davros hold the key to winning the Time War – and to the mysterious weapon which injured the Doctor during it? Or is he pursuing a more terrible agenda? Joining McCoy and Molloy are Ken Bones as the Time Lord General and Beth Chalmers as Commander Veklin.

Previously, we learned that the first chapter ("Past Lives") sees Tom Baker returning as the Fourth Doctor. Following that, the second chapter ("The Artist at the End of Time") includes Peter Davison reprising the role of the Fifth Doctor, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter, Jenny) – with Colin Baker making a grand return as the Curator (a retired incarnation of the Doctor originally played on screen by Tom Baker). And the third chapter ("A Genius for War") finds Sylvester McCoy returning as the Seventh Doctor – just in time to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy). And then, earlier this month, we learned that the fourth episode ("Two's Company") will feature Colin Baker returning as the Sixth Doctor, joined by Camille Coduri (Jackie Tyler), Michelle Ryan (Lady Christina), Christopher Naylor (Harry Sullivan), and Michael Maloney (The Renegade). To find out more & to order/pre-order episodes, head on over to the Big Finish Productions website.

A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor's side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for the audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

