Doctor Who: BBC Releases Epic Animated "Evil of the Daleks" Trailer

The BBC released a new trailer for the lost Doctor Who adventure "The Evil of the Daleks" this week ahead of its DVD and Blu-ray release on 27th September, including as an exclusive Steelbook, filling another gap in missing episodes. Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks is the mostly-missing ninth and final serial of the fourth season of the British series Doctor Who, which originally aired in seven weekly parts from 20 May to 1 July 1967. The videotapes were wiped by the BBC to recycle them to record more shows because, in those days, it didn't occur to them that TV shows could have any long-term value.

The announcement lands on the 53rd anniversary of the date the final episode of the original version aired. The new animated release will be available on DVD, Blu-ray & Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook from 27th September 2021.

The Evil of the Daleks fills another gap in the missing Doctor Who content lost in the purge of the BBC archive soon after the programme's original transmission. However, audio-only recordings of all seven episodes have survived and have been used here to create a brand new fully animated presentation of this lost classic, featuring the original surviving second episode.

The Doctor (Patrick Troughton) stars alongside his travel companion Jamie (Frazer Hines) in this recreation in which the TARDIS has been stolen. The story unfolds as the Doctor and Jamie set out to find the missing time machine, bringing them face to face with a very old enemy – the Daleks, who have a new master plan to conquer the universe. The Daleks force the Doctor to help them on their quest to 'humanise' themselves into deadlier living weapons. This particular story is notable for introducing the Doctor's new companion Victoria Waterfield (Deborah Watling), first seen in the surviving second episode, and also for presenting the Dalek Emperor.

The three-disc release gives fans the opportunity to enjoy The Evil of the Daleks, available in either colour or black and white. The release will include:

Remastered Surviving Original Episode 2

Telesnap Reconstructions – 6 episodes

Audio Commentaries

Audiobook, with recorded commentary by Tom Baker

Making Of

Photo Gallery

AnneMarie Walsh, director of the 2021 production said, "It's been a privilege to work on this fantastic story with such a brilliant team – thanks to the fans for supporting our work, I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!" Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks is available to order from Amazon, Rarewaves, HMV and Zavvi in the UK, on Amazon in the US and Canada, and from JB Hifi and Sanity in Australia.