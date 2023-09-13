Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who, doom's day, preview

Doctor Who: Big Finish Previews "Dying Hours" of Doom's Deadly Day

Set to hit next week, here's a preview of Big Finish Production's Sooz Kempner-starring audio drama Doctor Who: Doom's Day - Dying Hours.

Nearly six months after first learning that the greatest assassin in the universe was about to have a very, very bad day, could we be reaching Doom's (stand-up comedian, comedy sketch artist & actor Sooz Kempner) "Dying Hours"? Based on what we're getting from Big Finish Productions, that's exactly what the final hours of Doom's Day are beginning to sound like. As Doctor Who fans continue traveling down the road to the long-running BBC series' 60th-anniversary celebration in November, we're getting a chance to preview Doctor Who: Doom's Day – Dying Hours – set to hit next week from writers Jacqueline Rayner, Robert Valentine, Simon Clark & Lizzie Hopley.

Joining Kempner for the audio adventures are Ben Arogundade (Dennis / Diamante Roxx), Yasmin Bannerman (Destiny), Nicholas Briggs (Chu'Lac), Jonathan Case (Shabby Youth), Camille Coduri (Jackie Tyler), Rebecca Crankshaw (Jeppra), Jon Edgley Bond (Fettzer), India Fisher (Charlotte Pollard), Wayne Forester (Thin Man), Trevor Littledale (Klorin / Compuvac), Paul McGann (The Doctor), Richard Reed (Karlton), Susie Riddell (Lonnet), Frog Stone (PO / Waitress), Tam Williams (Lan-Say), and Becky Wright (Terri / Fynix / Stout Woman). Now, here's a listen to a preview of what's to come (with more info here), followed by an overview of the series and its four tales:

Someone has sent literal Death after Doom. She can only outrun it for 24 hours. Unless she can find the Doctor… Tick… Tock… As Doom's final hours come into sharp focus, she'll need to do whatever's necessary to complete her missions, find the Doctor, and escape what increasingly seems like the inevitable. But how best to find the person who can save Doom's life? Will the Doctor's friends be her salvation? Or perhaps the Doctor's enemies will be the route to survival? Doom is about to travel across thousands of years of time, and light years of space in search of her last, best hope. But even if she finds the Doctor, will a person who is all about saving lives help a person whose only job is to take them? Doom's day is almost over. Time is running out. This could be the end.

Hours 2000-2300 "Dying Hours" (Big Finish Productions/Writers: Jacqueline Rayner, Robert Valentine, Simon Clark & Lizzie Hopley/September 2023):

DAWN OF AN EVERLASTING PEACE by Jacqueline Rayner: Venus, 3975. The day of the non-aggression pact. The perfect ironic location for an assassination! But Doom's mission is about to become much more complicated thanks to an explosive plot to undermine the treaty itself.

A DATE WITH DESTINY by Robert Valentine: A romantic dinner turns life-threatening for an unsuspecting human in 2007. But this time, Doom has competition. And if she loses, then her last chance to find the Doctor could be snatched away. Cue an action-packed chase through the streets of London. But has Doom met her match?

THE HOWLING WOLVES OF XAN-PHEAR by Simon Clark: A warring world of wolves. Doom's target turns out to be the puppeteer of the warring Xan: a Silent. But what if she's already completed her mission? How will she know? What if this wasn't even her mission in the first place? No time to waste. The countdown is on.

THE CROWD by Lizzie Hopley: "Follow the crowd," that's what they say, right? In this case, however, devastation, murder, and destruction follow this particular Crowd – Doom's next target. But amongst them – an unfamiliar face with a familiar name. Could this be Doom's salvation?

