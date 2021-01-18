Doctor Who "Blink" Star Carey Mulligan on Revisiting Sally Sparrow

For a show that hasn't been on the air (minus "Revolution of the Daleks") for nearly a year, BBC's Doctor Who always seems to find a way to stay in the headlines. From saying hello and goodbye to John Barrowman and Captain Jack to really saying goodbye to Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) and offering a preliminary hello to Series 13 companion Dan (John Bishop), we understand if you've torn up your "Who Scorecard" by now. Then there are the rumors that Jodie Whittaker could be exiting the role after the upcoming series (with showrunner Chris Chibnall remaining), and suddenly you're having to remind yourself that the show probably won't even be back on the air for another bunch of months. That's why it's nice to take a moment to reflect on the show's past- and this time, it's Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, Collateral) letting us come along as looks back on her time on the series where not blinking became a matter of life and death.

Mulligan's Sally Sparrow was introduced in the Steven Moffat-written 10th episode of the show's third "revival" season "Blink" (2007) that Doctor Who fans know as the episode that introduced the Weeping Angels. Interestingly, Sparrow was one of the main protagonists in the episode and had all the makings of a companion or at least some further examination down the road (book series, audio dramas, etc.). In the clip below from PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Mulligan looks back on the role and reveals if she would ever revisit the role:

Chibnall and the team are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing last month, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

And even though their "Revolution" may be over (for now), is there any possibility of seeing the domed big-bads make a return in Series 13? Chibnall wouldn't say one way or another- but he did confirm that some familiar faces of the monster persuasion will be making their returns. "Yes, more monsters are coming back. There are ones who've appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they're probably formulating their plans as we speak…"