Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, "Book of Carol," Foo Fighters & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Agatha All Along, Starfleet Academy, Foo Fighters/Trump, TWD: DD: The Book of Carol, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Paramount+'s The Madison, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, ABC Debate: VP Kamala Harris/Donald Trump, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Comedy Central's Everybody Still Hates Chris, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Foo Fighters/Trump, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Agatha All Along, Rick and Morty: The Anime, ABC Debate: Harris/Trump, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Foo Fighters/Trump, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 27, 2024:

Doctor Who Prom: Catherine Tate Checks-In; Rehearsal Video Released

Agatha All Along: Marvel Studios Canada Shares Bewitching Teaser

The Madison: Matthew Fox Joins "Yellowstone" Spinoff Series Cast

Rick and Morty: The Anime Ep. 3 Preview: Space Morty Gets An Assist

ABC Debate: Trump Backing Out? VP Harris Wants Trump to Have Open Mic

Star Trek: Prodigy Fan Takes Flight with Season 3 Message for Netflix

Everybody Still Hates Chris Set for Comedy Central in September

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Officially Starts Production (IMAGES)

The Rolling Stones Could Be Key to Foo Fighters/Donald Trump Confusion

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Reedus Channels Madonna for McBride

AEW All In, #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

No More American Horror Story in the Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!