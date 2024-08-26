AEW All In, #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz, aew, bctv daily dispatch, my hero academia, one piece, Reacher, saturday night live, star trek, superman, The Walking Dead

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW All In, Prime Video's Reacher, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, Netflix's One Piece, Elon Musk/Star Trek, Lynda Carter & Harris/Walz, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, DC Studios' Superman, SNL/Punkie Johnson, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Netflix's Luke Cage, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 26, 2024:

Reacher: Willa Fitzgerald on Showrunner Nick Santora, Roscoe Return

Tower of God Season 2 "Mazino Magic" Review: Much Ado About Something

Bryan Danielson Wins AEW Championship at All In London

Mercedes Moné Retains at AEW All In Match Like Pulling Teeth

Sting Returns at AEW All In After Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry

Lessons in Chemistry Director Discusses Brie Larson Drama Series

Will Ospreay Regains International Title at AEW All In London

Ranma 1/2 Official Trailer, Poster Previews New Netflix Anime Series

Ricochet Joins AEW But Christian Cage Wins All in Casino Gauntlet

One Piece Production Hits Iñaki Godoy with Birthday Surprise (VIDEO)

Grizzled Young Veterans Betray WWE, Join AEW at All In London

Star Trek/Kobayashi Maru: Does Elon Musk See Himself as Captain Kirk?

New FTW Champ HOOK Chokes Out Jericho, Taz Joins in at AEW All In

Mariah May Beats Toni Storm for Women's Title at AEW All In London

PAC Wins Trios Titles with BCC in AEW All In London Ladder Match

Wonder Woman, The Boys & Supernatural Teaming Up for Harris/Walz

AEW All In Preview: Chadster Shoots on the Full Card for Today's PPV

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 13 Review: Deku Brings It All Together

Superman: James Gunn Shares Skyler Gisondo Look for Jimmy Olsen Anniv

Punkie Johnson on SNL Departure: "I Didn't Really Feel Like I Fit"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol S03 Filming Begins

Luke Cage Director Millicent Shelton Would Love to Revisit Series

Ted Lasso Returns? Lestat Sings! Foos Fight & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

No More American Horror Story in the Daily LITG, 25th of August, 2024

