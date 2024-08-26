Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Max, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, preview, rick and morty, trailer

Rick and Morty: The Anime Ep. 3 Preview: Space Morty Gets An Assist

Check out an early sneak preview of Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 3, "Alien Elle."

By the time the smoke cleared on the latest chapter of Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime, a cross-dimensional smackdown between Rick and Mullet Rick cleared up who wasn't responsible for the Entropy Device – though they didn't mind using it. Meanwhile, Space Beth took the fight to the Galactic Federation – leading to a throwdown with Tammy. Speaking of… Tammy may have preferred being killed or captured compared to what was awaiting her during the post-credits – an unexpected reunion with Birdperson and Birddaughter. Did we mention that while all of this was going on, The President had to defend the U.S. from being invaded over the growing energy core created by Rick and Mullet Rick not being able to play nice with others? Whew! Okay, that covers all the major bases without diving too deeply into the spoiler pond… how about a look at what's ahead this week?

With the English-dubbed version of "Alien Elle" set to hit Adult Swim this Thursday (and the English-subtitled version set for Saturday night), here's an early preview of what's ahead with Rick and Morty: The Anime:

Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment, with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

