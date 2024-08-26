Posted in: TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, newlitg

No More American Horror Story in the Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2024

No more American Horror Story topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary No more American Horror Story continues to capture top traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Explore the ten most popular stories, including American Horror Stories for 2024.

Catch up on comic book news: DC, Marvel, and more from Bleeding Cool's archives.

Get the latest updates and solicitations from top creators in the comic book industry.

No more American Horror Story topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

No More American Horror Story swearing off Marvel topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Marvel's November offerings

LITG two years ago, New Powers For Spider-Man

LITG three years ago, Krakoan Tales Of Arakkii Warriors

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Flash, BTTF

LITG five years ago, Transformers, Supernatural and Incoming

Still talking Supernatural…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Cliff Biggers , comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News.

, comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News. Mike Conroy , comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards

, comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards Francis Manapul , artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl.

, artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl. Jean Louis Reiprich/JL Mast , Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics.

, Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics. Christopher Taylor, creator of After Land.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!