Posted in: TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, newlitg
No More American Horror Story in the Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2024
No more American Horror Story topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Article Summary
- No more American Horror Story continues to capture top traffic on Bleeding Cool.
- Explore the ten most popular stories, including American Horror Stories for 2024.
- Catch up on comic book news: DC, Marvel, and more from Bleeding Cool's archives.
- Get the latest updates and solicitations from top creators in the comic book industry.
No more American Horror Story topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
No More American Horror Story swearing off Marvel topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- No More American Horror Story, American Horror Stories for 2024?
- DC Cancels Orders for Batman: The Barbarian #1 & Gargoyle Of Gotham #3
- Neil Gaiman Writes Lemmy From Motörhead in Z2 November 2024 Solicits
- Blade Runner 2099 "Looks Amazing"; Series Scripts "Fantastic": Green
- James Gunn Has No Jurisdiction Over DC Comics or Absolute Batman Logo
- Force Works Creator Tom Tenney Evicted, In Dire Need Of Help
- More DC Finest Volumes, From Gorilla World To Killing Joke, Into 2025
- Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Image for Witchblade
- Foo Fighters Twist? Trump Campaign Claiming "My Hero" Was Licensed
- ARK: Survival Team Announces New Game Called For The Staz
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- "Darkseid Is. Darkseid Was" For DC All-In & Absolute
- Keith Foster & Ed Condon's Animals in Invader's November 2024 Solicits
- Yen Press Announces 22 New Manga and Light Novels at Anime NYC
- Defiant & Tales Of Asunda in Stranger November 2024 Solicits
- Hell Heist #1 in Zenescope's November 2024 Solicits
- H.E.R.O.I.C. Awards In Antarctic Press November 2024 Solicits
- Darren Aronofsky's Human Nature- Abrams Comics November 2024 Solicits
LITG one year ago, Marvel's November offerings
- Marvel Comics' November 2023 Full Solicits & Solicitations
- McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories
- The 25 Biggest Image Comics Launches Since 2012 Have Some Surprises
- TMNT: The Last Ronin II & The Original in IDW November 2023 Solicits
- Joker Wants His One Phone Call with New Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figure
- Dynamite To Publish Robert Jordan's The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt
- Red Sonja & Wheel Of Time Launches in Dynamite November 2023 Solicits
- Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Whittaker/Tennant Regeneration Moment Earns Top TV Honor
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 25th August 2023
- Reilly Brown Brings Forgotten Runes to Titan's November 2023 Solicits
- Judge Dredd Jr & Comic Book Punks in Rebellion November 2023 Solicits
- Basic Instinct The Comic, in Sumerian/Massive November 2023 Solicits
- Darkling #1 Launches in Archie Comics November 2023 Solicitations
- Space Usagi & Quick Stops in Dark Horse November 2023 Solicits
- Michael Dialynas's Zawa & Michonne On Next Diamond Previews Covers
- Zawa, Lotus Land, Space Between, Brzrkr in Boom November 2023 Solicits
- Dave Sim's Cerebus Does Batman/Spawn With Spore/Batvark #380
- Printwatch: Conan Gets Third Printings, Thor & Jean Grey Get Seconds
- Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century in The Daily LITG, 25th of August, 2023
LITG two years ago, New Powers For Spider-Man
- New Powers For Spider-Man In His New Green Goblin Suit (Spoilers)
- BatGossip: The Return Of Alfred Pennyworth To Life At DC Comics
- Dan Slott Makes A Big Change To The Thing In His Final Fantastic Four
- Katherine McNamara Shares "Green Arrow" Spinoff Thoughts & More
- BatGossip: The Future Of The Penguin At DC Comics (BatSpoilers)
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- The Return of Tim Hunter for a Magical Crisis at DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- First Look At Marvel's Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North & Iban Coello
- BatGossip: Before Reading Batman #127, Read JLA: Tower Of Babel
- Alan Moore Fans Find Themselves Facing "A Few Good Men" Dilemma
- Mysterium #1 Launches in Source Point November 2022 Solicits
- Nature's Labyrinth in Mad Cave Studios' November 2022 Solicitations
- The Atonement Bell Strikes In Red 5 Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Sandman Done Right? Dream Master in BlackBox's November 2022 Solicits
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop November 2022 Solicits
- A Big Change For Ben Grimm in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2022
LITG three years ago, Krakoan Tales Of Arakkii Warriors
- Krakoan Tales Of Arakkii Warriors, In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- The Sexuality Of DC Comics' New Superman (Spoilers)
- James Tynion IV Planned To Kill The Joker In Batman #100, Before 5G
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: "Birds of War" Returns?
- Jeopardy!: Ryan Reynolds Nudges Sony to Realize LeVar Burton's Dream
- The Journey of A Queer Superman in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2021
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Announced During Gamescom 2021
- The Infinity Stones In Marvel's Present And Future, Today (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Producer: Morbius Doctors Scene "Wasn't Thought Out At All"
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week
- Bad Idea Will Exchange First Customer Gold Pins For Exclusive Comics
- John Leguizamo's New Comic, PhenomX, Now from Image in November
- Marvel's Avengers Appear in Vaccine PSA, Fail to Endorse Vaccines
- Donatello Features in Unique Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cel
- There Are More Spawn Related Comics Out Today Than You Might Expect
- Original Adlard Artwork From The Walking Dead #41 Hits Auction
- Batman/Superman Creates Marvel's Watcher For DC's Infinity Frontier
- The Infinity Stones In Marvel's Present And Future, Today (Spoilers)
- Mephisto, Green Goblin, Amazing Spider-Man #72 – Were We All Wrong?
LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Flash, BTTF
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Back to the Future Part II: Darlene Vogel (Spike) Shares BTS Photos
- Porygon & Charmander Win Pokémon GO Community Day Vote
- New DC Multiverse Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Unveiled
- Geodude Spotlight Hour Is Tonight: Will The Alolan Form Spawn Too?
- WWE Raw – Keith Lee's Debut Ruined by Stupid Entrance Music Change
- The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Gloomhaven May Be One Of The Best-Selling Comic Books In December
- Trump Supporter Jim Steranko Parodied For November's Tremendous Trump
- Will DC Comics Cuts Bring Good Things? – Comic Store In Your Future
- Will Batgirl Be Oracle Again? The Continuity Of Joker War (Spoilers)
- Might This Tip Superman Towards The Authority? Action Comics Spoilers
- Frazer Irving Is Definitely Fine, Everyone, He Just Told Me So
- Sif Joins Thor and Galactus on Fortnite Island in New Marvel Pages
LITG five years ago, Transformers, Supernatural and Incoming
Still talking Supernatural…
- Six New Transformers Revealed by Hasbro for FanExpo 2019
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- "Incoming" – Marvel Comics' Big December 2019 Event Revealed at D23
- Snyder is Happy if You Only Buy One Justice League – as Long as It's This Week
- Scientist to Hollywood: Artificial Intelligence Doesn't Work the Way You Think it Does
- Vampire State Building Variant Homages The Walking Dead
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara Go Diabolical [Preview]
- Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- Hasbro VP Promises New GI Joe Series Won't Replace Larry Hama's Real American Hero
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 25th August, 2019 – "We'd Have Sold More If We Could've"
- Kit Harington to Play The Black Knight in Marvel's Eternals Movie
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Cliff Biggers, comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News.
- Mike Conroy, comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards
- Francis Manapul, artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl.
- Jean Louis Reiprich/JL Mast, Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics.
- Christopher Taylor, creator of After Land.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story