Doctor Who: Captain Jack Is Back for "Revolution of the Daleks"

With production on Doctor Who Series 13 currently underway and fans awaiting word on when holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" will air, there was some level of anticipation and expectation heading into Monday's "'Doctor Who' Day" for more details on what's to come. That's exactly what they got when the BBC announced that John Barrowman MBE will be returning as Captain Jack for the special. "Putting on Jack's coat and setting foot back on the set of 'Doctor Who' was just like going back home. It's always thrilling to play Captain Jack," said Barrowman in a statement. "He's a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack's Heroic adventure with Thirteen."

"Revolution of the Daleks" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) locked away in a space prison, leaving Captain Jack to team up with "the fam" to save the Earth from the machinations of the Daleks. "A 'Doctor Who' Festive Special means treats galore, and there's no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to 'Doctor Who,' for an epic and emotional feature-length episode," said Chris Chibnall, executive producer. "If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it's Captain Jack. Daleks beware!"

"In this strangest of years, the 'Doctor Who' production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. We're thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it's going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11," Doctor Who showrunner Chibnall explained regarding production on Series 13. "But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun, and scares you expect from 'Doctor Who' will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!"

Speaking on behalf of BBC Studios, EP Matt Strevens was excited to share the news. "We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic, and be able to start filming again for the next season of 'Doctor Who," said Strevens. "The amazing production team, crew, and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It's going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.'