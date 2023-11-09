Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024 Now Filming; Nicola Coughlan Stars

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed that the 2024 Christmas Special is now filming, with Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) starring.

With Disney+ apparently "helping out" the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies by dropping the title and date for the Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Christmas Special a bit earlier than expected, now would seem as good of a time as any for some early intel on next year's Christmas Special. And that's what Davies had to share during a Q&A after a press screening of the first of three 60th-anniversary episodes, "The Star Beast." When asked to name-drop anyone who might be making a guest appearance in the upcoming series or series currently being filmed (which would make it Series 1 & 2), Davies responded, "Nicola Coughlan at Christmas — not this Christmas, next Christmas. We're shooting Christmas 2024 now." That means viewers can look forward to seeing Derry Girls & Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan – but not for about another year.

But what about this year's special? "That Christmas Day episode is gorgeous, it's absolutely gorgeous," Davies shared – adding this about Gatwa's work: "When you cast great actors, the pressure is to live up to them, is to give them stuff that they love. And also stuff that will push them every day." As Davies sees it, it makes it easier to experiment creatively when you're working with talents like Gatwa and Gibson. "What is coming up — some of the stories we've never done before, the style of which we've never done before — we're doing brand new things on screen," Davies shared. "Again, you write this stuff because they're so good. And they meet that challenge every time. I am literally so excited to show it."

Here's a look back at Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

