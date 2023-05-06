Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares 2-Word Reaction to Coronation Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston offered a two-word reaction to today's Coronation event for King Charles III & Queen Camilla.

If you're in the United Kingdom, then it looks like today was the big day. No… we didn't get a new Doctor Who 60th-anniversary teaser trailer (dare to dream). Instead, Charles III and wife, Camilla, were able to complete the American Ninja Warrior course and make it to the top of Mt. Midoriyama. Their prize? Becoming King and Queen of the United Kingdom and everything it shadows over – not bad, right? For some, this is a very historic & momentous occasion that taps into the very heart of British history. For others, it's like a cross between a really expensive Renaissance festival and the world's largest LARPing campaign that has as much real societal importance as an event at Disney's Magic Kingdom. So it's kinda appropriate that we mentioned the long-running BBC series earlier because if there's one person who tends to lean towards the latter when it comes to the British monarchy? Yeah, it would be safe to say it's our Ninth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston.

Just so there's no confusion, Eccleston hasn't made it a secret that he has no time or interest in the royal family, having a royal family, celebrating or royal family, or anything like that. A perfect example of his feelings on the matter came in 2019 when Eccleston referred to Queen Elizabeth II as the "parasite in chief in her idiot hat." But just in case that didn't offer a clear enough picture of Eccleston's views, we have his post from earlier today regarding the coronation. In it, we have an image of a house with a sign reading "F**K OFF," and a caption above the images that read, "Thank god I kept that bunting from the jubilee last year." Here's a look at Eccleston's post from earlier today – which should pretty much keep him off the Buckingham Palace guest list for the foreseeable future…