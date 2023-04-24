Doctor Who: Composer Murray Gold Returns with 60th Anniversary Event Composer Murray Gold is returning to work with Showrunner Russell T. Davies on Doctor Who, beginning with November's 60th Anniversary event.

Though BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies is looking forward to bringing new faces and new adventures to viewers beginning at the end of this year and continuing into 2024, he also knows that when you have a chance to bring Composer Murray Gold back on board… you do it! And that's exactly what the BBC did, announcing that Gold will be working with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales on musical scores that will begin debuting later this year with the 60th-anniversary special. Gold joined Davies on the latter's initial run back in 2005 when the show was first revived, going on to compose the show for over 12 years – and it goes without saying that Gold has been the one to define the musical sound of the series ever since.

"I'm so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS. I didn't think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure," Gold said in a statement when the news was first announced. And we won't have to wait too long to hear what Gold's been up to, with his score set for this November's big three-episode anniversary event that includes David Tennant (as the Fourteenth Doctor?!) and Catherine Tate (returning as Donna). From there, we have our new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) set for the Christmas Special and then for a new series of adventures (currently filming as you read this). Now, here's a look at the announcement video that was released earlier today that included the good news as well as a look at Gold at work.