Doctor Who Day Brings New Spinoff Teaser, Special Message From Cast

Along with a new spinoff teaser, the cast of The War Between the Land and the Sea have a special message for fans in honor of Doctor Who Day.

With two weeks to go until the BBC and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies's The War Between the Land and the Sea hits screens in the UK (and on Disney+ outside of the UK sometime in 2026), we're getting a new look at the spinoff series in honor of Doctor Who Day. UNIT head Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) delivers a critical broadcast message to the people of Earth about what's to come. Following that, we have a message from the cast wishing everyone a very special day.

Here's a look at the latest teaser, followed by the cast from the upcoming spinoff offering their Doctor Who Day wishes:

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the Doctor Who spinoff was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

