Doctor Who Day Sees Stonehenge Getting a Visit From The TARDIS.

In honor of Doctor Who Day, the BBC and English Heritage arranged for the TARDIS to materialize at UNESCO World Heritage Site Stonehenge.

BBC and English Heritage teamed up to create a unique Doctor Who fan experience at a historic site.

Fans joined the global "Vworp Around the World" digital treasure hunt for exclusive Doctor Who rewards.

Stonehenge returns to Doctor Who lore, recalling its key role in the 2010 Eleventh Doctor episode.

If you're a Doctor Who fan, then you know that Stonehenge has been a part of the show's lore since it first started hitting television screens. Who can forget the Eleventh Doctor's (Matt Smith) famous speech in 2010's S05E12: "The Pandorica Opens"? Well, you don't have to because we have it waiting for you above. In honor of Doctor Who Day and in conjunction with English Heritage, the TARDIS materialised at UNESCO World Heritage Site Stonehenge to mark the final stop on the "Vworp Around the World" campaign. The interactive digital treasure hunt hosted on UNIT HQ has charged fans around the world with five digital missions to crack codes and find clues disseminated across the long-running series' social media channels in an effort to unlock exclusive digital rewards.

Here's a look at the TARDIS being "discovered" at Stonehenge and at UNIT securing the Doctor's constant companion, all in celebration of the show's 62nd birthday (and hopefully, many more to come):

"Doctor Who Day is all about creating unforgettable experiences for fans," shared Sarah Bold, Head of Marketing, Doctor Who Brand, BBC Studios, when the initiative was first announced. "Bringing the TARDIS to Stonehenge unites two icons of British culture in a way that celebrates imagination, heritage, and fandom. We're thrilled to partner with English Heritage to make this moment truly special." Richard Dewdney, Stonehenge Operations Manager at English Heritage, added: "We're excited to welcome back the Doctor Who universe to Stonehenge, having provided the backdrop to an episode of the iconic TV series fifteen years ago. We hope that fans who visit us to discover the TARDIS's location will also enjoy exploring the mysteries of Stonehenge."

