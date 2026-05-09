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Doctor Who Deleted Scene: David Tennant's Tenth Doctor Saves Arthur

BBC's Doctor Who released a deleted scene from "The Girl in the Fireplace," with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor coming to Arthur's rescue.

Article Summary Doctor Who marks 20 years of The Girl in the Fireplace with a newly released deleted scene featuring David Tennant.

The cut moment shows the Tenth Doctor saving Arthur the horse, adding a charming beat to the beloved 2006 episode.

The feature also revisits why The Girl in the Fireplace remains a standout Doctor Who story, written by Steven Moffat.

Russell T. Davies also makes the case for a spoiler-free Doctor Who Christmas Special to preserve surprise for fans.

We're taking a break from reporting on and speculating about the future of the BBC's Doctor Who for a little bit of nostalgia. This past week marked the 20th anniversary of the fourth episode of the second season of the show's revival, "The Girl in the Fireplace," starring David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler. Directed by Euros Lyn and written by Steven Moffat, the Nebula Award-nominated and Hugo Award-winning episode was a genuine heartbreaker in every sense of the word. EP Russell T. Davies has previously discussed the episode serving as a love story specifically for Tennant's Doctor, with the actor and Sophia Myles (Madame de Pompadour) cutting through the fantastical to present us with a tale of lovers lost in time and circumstance. To honor the occasion, the show's YouTube account released a look behind the scenes at the making of a key moment from the episode (which you can check out above), as well as a deleted scene…

Here's a look at the Doctor doing right by Arthur the Horse, courtesy of this deleted scene from "The Girl in the Fireplace":

@doctorwho A new TARDIS companion? 🐴 The Doctor and Arthur the Horse share a deleted scene from THE GIRL IN THE FIREPLACE #DoctorWho ♬ original sound – Doctor Who

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Wants a Spoiler-Free Christmas Special

Will Billie Piper actually turn out to be the Sixteenth Doctor? Will David Tennant make a return – because at this point, it feels like he's legally required to? Will fans realize that AMC Media Group's "press release" on Reddit is phony as f**k? While we're not sure he has much say in that last one, if Showrunner Davies has his way, you won't know the answer to those – or any other questions – about the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special… and he explains why.

Discussing the recovered episodes – "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from the 1965 serial The Daleks' Master Plan – with Doctor Who Magazine at a special screening event, Davies touched on the bigger issue of how television was experienced back then, as opposed to today. Specifically, how the lack of avenues for previews and spoilers added to the live viewing experience. "We're well aware that Dalekmania existed, that hysteria and excitement, but we only ever read the clippings. We thrive on those clippings. But let's be blunt: if you're a child, you didn't read the Daily Mirror. There's not one child who stood in a playground saying, 'Oh, guess what it said in the newspaper' – or 'in the Radio Times.' Trust me, I was there: that did not happen," Davies shared.

The showrunner continued, "Everything we think of as 'publicity' you'd do in your own head. 'Oh, there's a new companion and she's from back in time? The way that Vicki was from the future, now they're taking someone from the past, that's interesting… She's going to travel with the Doctor… Oh, she thinks it's the Place of Perfection. Oh my God. She's dead.'It's not that you read about this stuff; you saw it and experienced it. That's the way I wish all television could be made. Every time I pick up a copy of 'Inside Soap' – which is often, because I do buy 'Inside Soap' – I just think, you're so mad to give away all the storylines every week. Let people experience it fresh on television! Wouldn't it be great if we got to this year's 'Doctor Who Christmas Special' and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? Why do we do it any other way?"

Davies goes on to offer examples from the recently recovered episodes, explaining how they affected viewers who were watching the original broadcasts – essentially, turning the viewing experience into a shared event. "What you're seeing there is television as a live experience. Imagine the word of mouth the Monday after: 'Oh my God, they killed that girl from the TARDIS!' I wonder if the following week's ratings went up – I know for a fact that the excitement among children would have. That's why it's no wonder the sixties stuff is welded, heart and soul, into the core of viewers. And people worship it still."

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