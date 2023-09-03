Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Games, Mobile Games, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Doctor Who: Doom's Day, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, mobile game, russell t davies, Sooz Kempner

Doctor Who: Doom's Day "Wrong Place" Game Event Tells a Good Story

The Doctor Who: Doom's Day in-game story chapter “Wrong Place at the Right Time" in Doctor Who: Lost in Time finally tells a proper story.

The next chapter in the Doctor Who: Doom's Day event after MG Harris' prose novel Extraction Point is another dreaded unlock in the mobile game Doctor Who: Lost in Time. We say "dreaded" because the game is at best mediocre, at worst tedious, where you have to keep tapping on your screen to unlock in-game currency to unlock new characters, and this time, the new chapter in Doom's Story "Wrong Place at the Right Time." The good news is it tells a proper story this time.

Doctor Who: Doom's Day is about Doom (embodied by up-and-coming UK standup comedian Sooz Kempner), reputedly the best freelance assassin from the 51st Century, has only 24 hours left to live. Death is stalking her, and she has decided to take a job an hour across Time and Space in the hopes of finding The Doctor on one of those missions, hoping that he or she might help her stay alive.

Doctor Who: Doom's Day – Finally! A Proper Story Not About Fanservice!

This time, Doom shows up in a country ruled by a dictator and rescues a dissident from government men before grabbing herself a meal at the local markets. She passes herself off as a passing rescuer before confessing she's a time traveler from the future, leading him to ask her if the uprising he's trying to ferment succeeds and if his family makes it out alive. She feels guilty for the first time in her whole arc, wishing he hadn't asked her about that. She reluctantly reveals to him that the revolution will succeed in overthrowing the dictatorship, but it's a long, hard fight, and it will only be sparked by his death – and she was sent to kill him and make it look as if it was the authorities who did it. When the citizens find his body in the town square in the morning, it's his martyrdom that kicks off the revolution. The best she could do for him was to poison him painlessly, which she already did by the time they started talking to each other. Doom complains that this job doesn't bring her anywhere near the Doctor and only made her feel bad. Off she goes onto her next job on a cruise somewhere. That leads her to the BBC audiobook Doctor Who: Four from Doom's Day.

It's odd that this short visual novel chapter – it would take you about six minutes to click and read through after you unlock it, shows Doom expressing more emotion than any previous chapter, and it's just unvoiced lines. She shows guilt and empathy here and is unhappy that she has to kill a good man, whereas before, she usually got hired to kill bad people she didn't lose sleep over. Her personality is most clearly shown here, a combination of snark and wisecracks to cover up her guilt and moral queasiness about a job she was previously either blasé or matter-of-fact about. For a short vignette, it packed the most complexity and punch. Yet you have to play a tedious game to see it. Did Russell T. Davies or the BBC make a deal with the Devil? Who demanded Doctor Who would never get a good video game – they're all terrible! – in order to have a really good TV series?

