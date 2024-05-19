Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, Bungo Stray Dogs, Crunchyroll, he Devil is a Part-Timer!, Hell's Paradise, my hero academia, one piece, space dandy, The Ancient Magus' Bride
Crunchyroll Blu-Rays for August: My Hero Academia Season 6 & More
Crunchyroll's August Blu-ray lineup includes My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2, Hell’s Paradise Season 1, and many more titles.
This August, Crunchyroll's slate of home video releases will bring out some heavy hitters, such as Limited Edition Blu-ray combo packs for My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 and Hell's Paradise Season 1, both arriving on August 27th. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5, One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 9, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1, The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Part 2, and more will also get physical releases from Crunchyroll in August, and there's an all-new re-release of the complete series for BONES' Space Dandy just in time for its 10th anniversary and a re-issue of the hit movie One Piece Film: Gold.
Crunchyroll August Limited Edition Boxsets
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2
Under Endeavor's tutelage, Bakugo and Todoroki continue their internship while Deku works to master Blackwhip, his Quirk's new ability. Shigaraki's League of Villains clashes with the Metahuman Liberation Army, but he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. Then, he unearths a new power to destroy the world. Hero vs. villain, the time for an all-out battle draws near!
The My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 Limited Edition will include a 64-page art book with cast interviews, art cards, an acrylic standee, and a sticker sheet, as well as two OVAs (original video animation) "HLB" and "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell." The Hell's Paradise Season 1 Limited Edition, an Amazon exclusive, will feature a 64-page art book and five art cards.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Limited Edition Exclusives
64-Page Art Book With Cast Interviews
Silver Metallic Art Cards Ft. Deku and Shigaraki
Acrylic Standee and Sticker Sheet
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Special Features
OVA: "HLB"
OVA: "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell"
Textless Opening and Ending Songs
"Hell's Paradise" Season 1
Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru survive this harrowing quest?
Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives
64-Page Art Book
5 Art Cards
Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Special Features
Promo Videos
Textless Opening & Ending Songs
Crunchyroll August 2024 Blu-Ray Release Schedule
August 6, 2024
Sweet Reincarnation – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
August 13, 2024
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 9 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Part 2 – Blu-ray
August 20, 2024
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 – Blu-ray
FLCL Season 1 – Blu-ray
***New Release date, previously announced to release on July 30, 2024
Space Dandy – The Complete Series – Blu-ray
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
August 27, 2024
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo (Amazon Exclusive)
Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
Am I Actually the Strongest? – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition – Blu-ray
One Piece Film: Gold – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
All these titles, with the exception of the Hell's Paradise Season 1 Limited Edition box set, will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store.