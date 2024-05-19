Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

Crunchyroll Blu-Rays for August: My Hero Academia Season 6 & More

Crunchyroll's August Blu-ray lineup includes My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2, Hell's Paradise Season 1, and many more titles.

This August, Crunchyroll's slate of home video releases will bring out some heavy hitters, such as Limited Edition Blu-ray combo packs for My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 and Hell's Paradise Season 1, both arriving on August 27th. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 9The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Part 2, and more will also get physical releases from Crunchyroll in August, and there's an all-new re-release of the complete series for BONES' Space Dandy just in time for its 10th anniversary and a re-issue of the hit movie One Piece Film: Gold.

Crunchyroll August Limited Edition Boxsets

"My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 Limited Edition Blu-Ray" cover art: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2

Under Endeavor's tutelage, Bakugo and Todoroki continue their internship while Deku works to master Blackwhip, his Quirk's new ability. Shigaraki's League of Villains clashes with the Metahuman Liberation Army, but he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. Then, he unearths a new power to destroy the world. Hero vs. villain, the time for an all-out battle draws near!

The My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 Limited Edition will include a 64-page art book with cast interviews, art cards, an acrylic standee, and a sticker sheet, as well as two OVAs (original video animation) "HLB" and "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell." The Hell's Paradise Season 1 Limited Edition, an Amazon exclusive, will feature a 64-page art book and five art cards.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Limited Edition Exclusives

64-Page Art Book With Cast Interviews

Silver Metallic Art Cards Ft. Deku and Shigaraki

Acrylic Standee and Sticker Sheet

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Special Features

OVA: "HLB"

OVA: "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell"

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

"Hell's Paradise Season One Limited Edition Blu-Ray" cover art: Crunchyroll

"Hell's Paradise" Season 1

Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru survive this harrowing quest?

Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives

64-Page Art Book

5 Art Cards

Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Special Features

Promo Videos

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Crunchyroll August 2024 Blu-Ray Release Schedule

August 6, 2024

Sweet Reincarnation – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

August 13, 2024

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 9 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Part 2 – Blu-ray

August 20, 2024

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 – Blu-ray

FLCL Season 1 – Blu-ray

***New Release date, previously announced to release on July 30, 2024

Space Dandy – The Complete Series – Blu-ray

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

August 27, 2024

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo (Amazon Exclusive)

Hell's Paradise Season 1 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Am I Actually the Strongest? – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition – Blu-ray

One Piece Film: Gold – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

All these titles, with the exception of the Hell's Paradise Season 1 Limited Edition box set, will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store.

