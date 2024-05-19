Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, Bungo Stray Dogs, Crunchyroll, he Devil is a Part-Timer!, Hell's Paradise, my hero academia, one piece, space dandy, The Ancient Magus' Bride

Crunchyroll Blu-Rays for August: My Hero Academia Season 6 & More

Crunchyroll's August Blu-ray lineup includes My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2, Hell’s Paradise Season 1, and many more titles.

This August, Crunchyroll's slate of home video releases will bring out some heavy hitters, such as Limited Edition Blu-ray combo packs for My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2 and Hell's Paradise Season 1, both arriving on August 27th. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5, One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 9, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1, The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Part 2, and more will also get physical releases from Crunchyroll in August, and there's an all-new re-release of the complete series for BONES' Space Dandy just in time for its 10th anniversary and a re-issue of the hit movie One Piece Film: Gold.

