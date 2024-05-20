Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Agent Smith, Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees, The Matrix, WB Games

MultiVersus Drops New Launch Trailer Featuring Jason Voorhees

Check out the official launch trailer for MultiVersus that dropped today, featuring Agent Smith from The Matrix and Jason Voorhees.

Article Summary MultiVersus's launch trailer reveals Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith as new characters.

The free-to-play platform fighter, MultiVersus, will fully release on May 28.

Players can battle it out with a roster of Warner Bros.' iconic characters.

The game features diverse maps, 2v2 matches, and will support cross-platform play.

WB Games has released the official launch trailer for MultiVersus today, as players get to see new characters and more action ahead of the game's full release. The free-to-play brawler featuring iconic franchises owned by or under the banner of Warner Bros. is set to be released in full on May 28. As part of the promotion for the game's arrival. they put out one more trailer for everyone to check out, with a couple of surprise additions. The first is Jason Voorhees from the Friday The 13th horror series and Agent Smith from The Matrix. They even threw in an easter egg with Townsville from the Powerpuff Girls to tease their eventual inclusion. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released next Tuesday!

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

