New Cozy Matchmaking Sim Love, Ghostie Announced

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Janbeh Games, Love Ghostie

New Cozy Matchmaking Sim Love, Ghostie Releases Free Demo

Janbeh Games have a new game coming called Love, Ghostie; giving you a matchmaking simulator involving cute ghostly spirits.

Indie game developer and publisher Janbeh Games announced a free demo for their latest game on the way called Love, Ghostie. The game will have you become a matchmaker for those who have passed on as the game presents you with several different ghosts to pair up with partners. And if it doesn't work out, that's okay, because there's plenty more in the afterlife. As part of the promotion for the game, the team has released a free demo for you to try out, starting today and running through June's Steam Next Fest. We have more info for you below, as the game will launch in full later this year.

Love, Ghostie

Meet Ghostie, a matchmaking ghost new to the manor who loves to watch romance blossom. Create any romance you want and learn more about the residents of the manor to help them find their BOO. Experiment with different couples and unlock relationship stories that are unique to each pair of residents. Discover each resident's unique personality by giving them gifts, assigning them on dates, or giving them tasks that affect their happiness and relationships. Enjoy minigames and unlock upgrades to expand the manor and meet new residents. It's up to you to help the residents find the right partner. But don't worry you can always test the waters with other relationships to find the perfect match.

Create any romance you want – every resident is shippable with every other resident!

Resurrect some joy in a stranger's life – set residents up on (not-so) secret dates, help decorate their rooms, and send them on tasks to lift their spirits!

Help someone find their BOO – as residents get closer to each other, you'll unlock adorable relationship scenes. Every pair of residents has their own unique story!

Play with people's hearts – unlockable minigames deepen resident relationships and boost resident happiness!

Large combination of couples – with a total of 12 residents, discover 66 combinations of couples with unique storylines!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!