Atari Announces NeoSprint For Release In Late June

Atari will release NeoSprint for multiple platforms next month, the first new racing title in the Sprint Series in three decades.

The game features 3D isometric tracks, customizable cars, and a track builder.

Compete in multiplayer for up to 8, with local and online leaderboards.

NeoSprint includes a campaign mode, various game modes, and 9 unique cars.

Atari and Headless Chicken Games announced this morning that they will release their latest racing title, NeoSprint, next month. This is the first title in the Sprint Series to be released in three decades, as you're getting a multiplayer title featuring 3D isometric tracks, upgradeable and customizable cars, a robust custom track builder, and online leaderboards. All of which can be enjoyed by 2-8 players at a time. We have more info about the game below, as it will arrive on June 27 for Atari VCS, PC via Steam, and all three major consoles.

NeoSprint

NeoSprint is an all-new, modern entry in the Sprint Series that brings the spirit of arcade racing to PC and console. Race across colorful, minimalist 3D isometric landscapes, upgrade and customize your cars, build, share, and download custom tracks, and compete in 8-player local multiplayer or the best track times of the best drivers in the world.

Isometric Arcade Action: Precise controls with an arcade feel make NeoSprint gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master. Learn the intricacies of drifting and drafting to pull ahead and learn how to stick the landing when you go over two and three-story jumps.

Easy-to-Use Grid-Based Track Builder: Design twisting, and turning tracks, build ramps, jumps, banks, and more, and add a variety of scenery and decorations to make your track unique. Four different biomes – forest, desert, winter, and city – bring a completely different look.

Sharing and Leaderboards: Share the tracks and circuits you create with other drivers. Download player-created tracks and then race against the times of the best NeoSprint drivers in the world. Share your tracks – and try others.

A Lineup Built for Speed: Choose from a garage of nine different cars, from muscle to sports cars, each with unique speed, acceleration, and handling. Each car is customizable with different colors and Atari-themed decals. Customize your lineup and get racing!

Campaign Mode: For those playing solo, challenge eight skilled AI drivers in NeoSprint's campaign mode. Compete in multiple Cup Series with increasingly difficult tracks. As you progress, unlock new decorations and car liveries.

Alternate Game Modes: Grand Prix mode allows you to build bespoke circuits from your own tracks, or tracks downloaded by the community. Additionally, Obstacle Courses and Time Trials provide hours of racing fun after completing the Campaign.

