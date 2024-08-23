Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who First Look Image: Madeley, McFarlane Return for Spinoff

Ruth Madeley and Colin McFarlane are returning to "The WHOniverse" for the Doctor Who spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

"The WHOniverse" of Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who in 2025 with the premiere of BBC and Disney Branded Television's The War Between the Land and the Sea. Earlier this week, Davies checked in from the official table read for the five-episode spinoff series. Now, we're getting a look at the cast – one that includes two more returning faces. When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.

Created and executive-produced by Davies – who is co-writing with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who) – the five-part series stars Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki). In addition, we're going to see some very familiar UNIT faces – with Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who, Grantchester) reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient (Doctor Who, Ted Lasso) returning as Colonel Ibrahim. Now, we're also learning that Ruth Madeley and Colin McFarlane will reprise their roles as UNIT's Shirley Anne Bingham and Torchwood's General Pierce.

"Day One. The war begins. Readthrough day for all 5 episodes of THE WAR BETWEEN THE LAND AND THE SEA. So much excitement. What a cast! Thrills, deaths, chases, fish, and seven seas of danger. Can't wait! 🏝️ 🌊 ♥️," Davies wrote about the show's table read. Directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams ("73 Yards," "Dot and Bubble") and with filming getting underway, here's a look back at Davies checking in:

"I'm so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor's not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble," Davies shared when the news was officially announced. Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, added, "'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies, and we're delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse! Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini-series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

