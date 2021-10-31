Doctor Who: Flux "Chapter 2: War of the Sontarans" First Look Released

So out of respect for the fact that the season opener of the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux has only been live now for less than 24 hours, we'll keep the spoiler talk to pretty much nothing (for now). But what we can say is that by the time the end credits rolled on Jodie Whittaker (Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and John Bishop (Dan), we were pleasantly surprised by just how many impressive nods there were to "The Timeless Child" storyline (ex: who Karvanista used to work for) and that alone has us arching our brows with curiosity. Now, we have a look at what's to come with the next chapter as a very familiar "Who-niverse" foe steps into the spotlight.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Doctor Who: Flux, followed by the Series 13 overview and then the trailer for next Sunday's "Chapter 2: War of the Sontarans":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next Time | War of the Sontarans | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gXSQsqp4Qo)

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.