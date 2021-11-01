Doctor Who: Flux Star John Bishop, Cast & Crew Offer Dan Lewis Lowdown

With the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux now officially underway and with a ton of questions we already need answers to, the fine folks over at the BBC are giving viewers a chance to learn about one of the newest faces on the scene. No, we're not talking about the half-Chewbacca/Half-Barf Karvanista (at least not yet). Of course, we're talking about John Bishop's Dan Lewis, the man who sees making people happy as the true point in living (an attitude & mindset that should be travelling in the TARDIS).

So to learn more about what Dan (and Bishop) bring to the series here's a look behind the scenes with Jodie Whittaker (Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and the rest of the cast & crew of Doctor Who: Flux to see what makes the Doctor's newest companion tick:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Intro to Dan Lewis | Behind the Scenes | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyGJJwq2d0w)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Doctor Who: Flux, followed by the Series 13 overview and then the trailer for next Sunday's "Chapter 2: War of the Sontarans":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next Time | War of the Sontarans | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gXSQsqp4Qo)

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.