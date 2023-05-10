Doctor Who: Gatwa, Gibson & Groff Dress to Impress; Duchess Warning The BBC released new Doctor Who images spotlighting Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson & Jonathan Groff dressing to impress (& avoiding the Duchess).

Another day, another update on the growing cast of the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who as filming continues on a new series of adventures. Joining new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) is none other than the award-winning star of stage & screen, Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter). "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" shared Groff, who is set for a guest role. Davies added, "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!" Do we know anything new about Groff's character? Well, we know that it's a "mysterious key role," and that's about it sooooo… stay tuned!

Davies congratulated Gatwa on the honor of leading the RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 list and used his time to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!" Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) in May of this year.