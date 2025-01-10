Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa, The Importance of Being Ernest

Doctor Who: Gatwa Stars in The Importance of Being Earnest (TRAILER)

Check out the trailer for the new theatrical production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest with Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

While we wait for the second season of Doctor Who to premiere, current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa has been keeping busy. He has recorded Gatsby in Harlem for BBC Radio 3 and is on stage right now in London's West End in a new production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. Max Webster (Donmar's Macbeth; Life of Pi) directs this reimagining of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated comedy. Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) is joined by Gatwa and Hugh Skinner (W1A; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in this hilarious story of identity, impersonation, and romance. It's being called a radical new interpretation of the play. How radical? Check out the new trailer and find out.

Gatwa plays Algernon Moncrief, a witty yet idle bachelor about town, with Hugh Skinner as his best friend, Jack Worthing, in the production directed by Max Webster. Described as "a trivial comedy for serious people," the official synopsis goes, "Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least, Jack thinks so. While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade. Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate." Or is this an alternate universe the Doctor is messing around in between seasons and companions? "While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate."

The Importance of Being Earnest is on at the National Theatre's Lyttelton Theatre through Jan 25th and will be released in cinemas globally via National Theatre Live in February, including in the US. The NT Live website can help you find the nearest screening at a Cineplex, especially in a major city.

