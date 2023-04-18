Doctor Who, Georgia Tennant Offer David Tennant Birthday Wishes In honor of David Tennant's special day, Georgia Tennant posted birthday wishes, and Doctor Who shared a new 60th-anniversary look.

Before Showrunner Russell T. Davies, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) set off on a new series of adventures, there's the monumental matter of the BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who 60th Anniversary three-episode special event to celebrate this November. Along with an impressive line-up of new & returning faces, viewers will be treated to David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor (yup, there are definitely questions there) and Catherine Tate returning as Donna Noble. So what better day than today, the day of Mr. Tennant's birth, to share a new look at the new/old Doctor from the upcoming anniversary adventure? There isn't, which is why we have the following official image to pass along:

"This is (apparently) 52," Georgia Tennant wrote to kick off the caption to her Instagram post wishing her husband a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday to the best person most of us will ever know. The kindest of people, the cleverest of people, the funniest of people, and the best dad of (many) people. Sometimes I wonder what I do to deserve him…but then I remember someone has to handle the social media." Here's a look at the original post:

Button, Kingsley & Talalay on Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Episodes

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event episode directors Chanya Button, Tom Kingsley & Rachel Talalay shared their reactions to Davies's scripts during a profile interview in Doctor Who Magazine #589 (which you can order here). "Each special has a really different flavour. It feels like Russell [T. Davies] flexing his muscles and showing all the different things 'Doctor Who' can do," Kingsley shared – a sentiment shared by all three directors. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Kingsley Discusses "Absolute Nightmare" Episode, Teases "Aliens" & "The Thing" Comparison: "I opened mine and just tore through it. Even as a reading experience, it was so exciting. But I kind of got to the end of it and thought, 'Well, I pity whoever has to direct that cos it's an absolute nightmare!' I was planning to email my agent the next day and say, "It's amazing, but… no way." But when I woke up the next morning, I was still thinking about it, and I started to figure out: 'Well, how could you actually do this?' Because a lot of my episode is quite weird. Even at the readthrough, Rachel, your episode went down so well, and I was really jealous of you getting to direct it. Because there are so many complicated stage directions in mine, the reaction in the room was a bit like, 'Um, sorry, what?' Which made me think it was going to be a disaster. But of course, when you come to film it, it's actually really cool. It's got a lot of similarities with two of my favourite films, 'Aliens' and 'The Thing.' It's a little bit of the DNA of those mixed in with 'Doctor Who.'"

Talalay Read All Three & Outlines Some Key Differences Between Them: "I read all three, and my first reaction was, 'Wow!' The first one is classic family 'Who.' It's bringing back that world that Russell left [in 2010] with David and Catherine. And then after that, it becomes much more expansive, with Russell really throwing his massive imagination at it while also being thoughtful about setting up the next series.

Talalay's Episode Allowed Director a Chance to Embrace "The Stuff That Scares You": "My episode features lots of people in lots of scenes. There's soldiers, there's battles, and I thought, 'I haven't always succeeded in doing the action stuff, with loads of extras, that well in the past. This is really scary for me.' So I was determined to do that part really, really well. It's all about embracing the stuff that scares you."

Button's Episode "Was Just the Most Expansive Thing" That the Director Has Ever Read: "It was just the most expansive thing I've ever read. Every page I turned, it was a different world and a different idea and a different sort of bonkers and inspiring adventure. It was just the ultimate luxury to read it and go, 'This is a writer at the very peak of his abilities, completely unbound and confident in what he's putting on the page.' Which, as a director, is really empowering. It's challenging, in the most positive way possible, for someone to go: 'Here's a big idea; let's see how you do it.'"