Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Has "Pathways" to "Potential Futures;" RTD Pauses Column

Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared that the show has "pathways" to "potential futures," and he was pausing his Doctor Who Magazine column.

As much as we were hoping to be knee-deep in random speculation about a third season of Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa-starring Doctor Who at this point, that's not what the future had in store. Instead, we have a spinoff limited series hitting later this year and an animated series aimed at pre-schoolers in development (more on that below). But as for the main series, we've got a whole lot of unanswered questions that go far beyond whether or not Billie Piper is the next Doctor. Will the show return with Disney as a co-producer? Has the BBC found a new co-producer, or are they willing to go solo? When would the series return? Are there plans for something to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the show's return? Will there be a Christmas Special this year? With plans currently in public limbo, the fans have been reading into anything and everything that gets released – and that brings us to Doctor Who Magazine #618.

Though the digital edition hasn't hit yet, physical copies of the issue started hitting homes heading into Wednesday. In his regular column, Davies covered a wide range of issues, not just about the season finale but also about Gatwa's two seasons. One of the two areas of the column that fans have been highlighting and spreading across social media focused on Davies's thoughts on the future and what he means by "pathways leading to potential futures." Davies write, "No, not the end, don't be mad. 'Doctor Who' will never end! There are pathways leading to potential futures – we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie! And there's Susan, of course. I wonder if we'll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are. (I'm still wondering who Gus is, from 'Mummy on the Orient Express.' Maybe they're the same!)"

But what seemed to really hit folks hard was Davies's sign-off, which was not just for this month but for his run writing for Doctor Who Magazine – at least, for now. "But we don't know what's happening yet and while everyone works that out, I'll take a pause on this page. Thanks for reading! And thanks to DWM, a delight to work with you on this wonderful magazine. Hopefully, we'll have news soon, and certainly, 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is about to break out, so there are great things ahead."

Doctor Who Set to Return – As Animated Series (Hey, It's a Start)

Earlier this month, the BBC put the word out that it's looking for a production company to spearhead a brand new pre-school animation series that's set to air on CBeebies – a first! Apparently, the series won't be part of the main series' canon/mythology, and "will see the Doctor travelling through time and space for the pre-school audience, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends. And, of course, they may come up against one or two challenges on their way…" (according to the official overview/logline that was released).

"Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK's animation industry," shared Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children's and Education, about the upcoming animated series, with additional intel on the project expected once a production company has been locked down.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!