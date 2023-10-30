Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, disney plus, doctor who

Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney+ Viewers Shouldn't Get TOO Excited

There are a ton of reasons to be excited about Doctor Who, but Disney+ viewers might need a reality check regarding what they're getting.

Earlier this month, Doctor Who fans found yet another reason to be excited about the month of November. Of course, we have David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) returning on November 25th for the first of three episodes from the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies' 60th Anniversary special event kicks (with "The Star Beast" followed by "Wild Blue Yonder" on December 2nd and "The Giggle" on December 9th). But – beginning on November 1st – BBC's Player will be home to the show's (nearly) entire catalog – including spinoffs (like Torchwood & Class), behind-the-scenes specials, and a ton of additional content (some set to be curated on a special website). In fact, all of that excitement had made its way across the Atlantic, with U.S. viewers excited to have access to their beloved show on "The Mouse's" streaming service. And this is where we get put into the awkward position of having to offer a reality check to those subscribers around the world getting a little too caught up in the celebration – because they're not getting what iPlayer subscribers are getting.

When it was announced a little more than a year ago that the BBC and Disney Branded Television had entered into a deal for Disney's streamer to be the exclusive home for Doctor Who outside of the U.K. & Ireland (BBC territory), it was made clear at the time that the deal was for "new seasons." Translation? Disney+ subscribers with get the anniversary episodes, the Christmas Special, and the upcoming new series of adventures starring Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) – and that's it. Nothing but the news stuff. Series 1-13 are not included in the deal (confirmed again by Inverse) – which means that if you're outside of the U.K. & Ireland, you're going to be looking to Max and BritBox for a somewhat complete show experience (not every episode is available on those services, either – unfortunately). Here's a look back to last fall, when Gatwa appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to make the announcement:

