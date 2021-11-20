Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Needs to Lead with Series 14

Doctor Who has been played by a lot of people and will be played by lots more as long as the show lasts. The BBC released a short compilation video of the latest and most unexpected of them all, played by Jo Martin.

The Fugitive Doctor suddenly popped up in Series 12 as a previous reincarnation that the Doctor doesn't remember being. She's a result of showrunner Chris Chibnall's tendency to throw in twists and surprises to keep the pace going and hoping something would stick. This version is one of the few welcome twists in his run, made memorable by Martin's performance. Previously hiding undercover as a human named Ruth in 21st Century Gloucester, this Doctor is violent, bad-tempered, and ruthless. She's a breath of fresh air after the impish, wisecracking previous Doctors. She has fewer qualms about taking lives than any other incarnation. She seems to be a previous regeneration, possibly between the 2nd (Patrick Troughton) and the 3rd (Jon Pertwee) Doctors during the unspecified period when the Time Lords had the Doctor back in their custody and forced them to work for them. Her presence sets up the "Timeless Child" mystery that many fans hate so much, revealing that the Doctor might have had many previous incarnations before the known 1st Doctor (William Hartnell) since it established that The Doctor is the originator of regeneration energy.

Martin has proven surprisingly popular amongst fans. Her no-nonsense stillness drew attention to immediately. Her compilation video is short because she hasn't really appeared that often on the show. Yet her fight with the Judoon and her confrontation with the Division agent were two of her finest moments, yet both were left out of the video for some reason. There are some of us who are hoping that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies would end speculation on who the next Doctor will be by just keeping Martin. When Jodie Whittaker regenerates, Martin can sit up and go, "Huh. I'm back." But that's probably not going to happen. Too bad. Martin would be an amazing missed opportunity.