Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker on "Rage" Received Over Woman Being Cast

This weekend brings an end to the runs of current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall, with Doctor Who "The Power of The Doctor" set to hit BBC and BBC America screens on Sunday. Leading up to the event that will bring yet another regeneration, Whittaker has had the opportunity to look back on her three series & three specials to share her feelings on what it's been like to be a part of the long-running sci-fi series. And while she's had nothing but love & praise to offer her fans, colleagues, and creative teams, Whittaker also remembers that there was "a tiny vial of rage" among the fandom who attacked her and the show simply because she was the first woman to ever play the character as the lead in the show. These are the same trolls you see plaguing Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix's The Sandman, and way too many others.

"'No bras in the TARDIS!'" Whittaker joked during an interview with Radio Times magazine. "Come on! What's your argument? I'm. Playing. An. Alien! There's a fine line between the hilarity of it and the fact that it's terrifying that a woman being given a particular job can cause so much rage," Whittaker added, emphasizing the ridiculousness of trying to apply narrow-minded thinking to a show that's literally about embracing differences and accepting all. "It's just a tiny vial of rage, of course, but the anger, the negativity, are always the loudest."

Whittaker's final journey finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan (John Bishop) facing off against some of the Doctor's deadliest foes. We're talking about everyone & everything, from Daleks and Cybermen to Sacha Dhawan's Master. But our trio won't be facing the end of the world alone, with Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, Jacob Anderson's Vinder, U.N.I.T., and others ready to join the fight. BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd at 7:30 pm UK time (and on BBC America at 8 pm ET, unless they also decide to air with the BBC, too). Now here's a look at a special trailer looking back on Whittaker's run as a prelude to what's to come in less than a week:

During a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine #538 (which you should be ordering, and you can do that here), Whittaker was asked about the possibility of returning as the Doctor (like David Tennant is doing for new/returning showrunner Russell T Davies' 60th-anniversary events). "I would love to, yeah," Whittaker responded. "I know I should probably be more mysterious about it. But I'm putting it out there that I'm available. If anyone's reading this, who's involved in 'Doctor Who.'" And when she was reminded that Davies is a frequent DWM reader, Whittaker shifted her focus in his direction with, "Russell, I'm here!" Here's a look back at the official trailer (and if that scream at the end doesn't break your heart, then you might be missing one):