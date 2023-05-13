Doctor Who: Jonathan Groff Portraying A Musically-Brilliant Potato? Okay, we have more to add to our ever-evolving Doctor Who theory regarding RTD & his potato emoji - and it revolves around Jonathan Groff.

Okay, so we've reached Eurovision 2023 Day! For Doctor Who fans, that means it's about 98.73% likely that we're getting something (teaser? trailer?) dropping today from showrunner Russell T. Davies for the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring three-episode 60th-anniversary event this November. That means you'll definitely be hearing from us later today – but for now? We need to revisit our "fanboy" theory from earlier this week – the one tied to those images of the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), and guest star Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) dressed to impress for an upcoming episode of the BBC & Disney show. It involved those two hearts & potato emoji that RTD posted, which we theorized was a signal that the Paternoster Gang (Neve McIntosh's Silurian "Sherlock Holmes," Madame Vastra; Catrin Stewart's Jenny Flint, Vastra's investigative assistant & wife; and Dan Starkey's Sontaran nurse/beloved badass Strax). But there's another strong theory that could be the answer – or, at least, coincide with the one we dropped (because we're stubborn and don't like to admit we're wrong until it's proven so).

Did you know that there's a type of potato called the Mozart? According to PotatoPro: "Mozart is a tasty red skin potato with distinct eyes and yellow flesh. The delicious flavour and smooth texture make Mozart special, unlike traditional red potatoes that offer colour only." It's an important fact to keep in mind considering the style of fashion that the three are sporting, the rumblings for some time that a musical episode could be in the cards ("musical episode" doesn't necessarily mean singing – though we so need that, too), and RTD's tease regarding who Groff is portraying: "Jonathan Groff as… No! Really? But. Whaaat?!?" Of course, there's always the slim chance that Groff could be the new Captain Jack – wow, would that definitely grab the attention of some Doctor Who fans out there! Here's a look back at RTD's Instagram post, with his comments serving as the caption to the image shared:

"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" shared Groff when the news of his casting was first announced. Davies added, "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding onto our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!" Now, here's a look back at the images that were released earlier today:

Davies congratulated Gatwa on the honor of leading the RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 list and used his time to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!" Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) in May of this year.