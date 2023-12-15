Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, blue peter, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Meet Blue Peter Winner (VIDEO)

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson met the Blue Peter fan art contest winner during a look behind the scenes of the new Doctor Who series.

Article Summary Blue Peter art winner Verity tours Doctor Who set, meets Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Preview of "The Church on Ruby Road," a Doctor Who Christmas Special by RTD.

New details on Ruby Sunday's backstory and the star-studded supporting cast.

Also, a behind-the-scenes look at the new Doctor's theme by Murray Gold and Segun Akinola.

With a little more than a week to go until Russell T. Davies's (RTD) Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" hits BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+, we're getting a chance to check in on one very lucky person. Having designed the winning Blue Peter fan art submission that impressed Davies the most, Verity (accompanied by presenters Abby Cook & Joel Mawhinney) was given a one-of-a-kind, never-before-seen tour of the set as work continued on the 2024 series. And that included a chance to check out a number of the production departments that help bring the show to life (like the costume & visual effects designers), to interview Davies about a number of show-related topics, to hang out with Gatwa & Gibson – and maybe run into The Meep and Wrath Warriors along the way.

Here's a look at Verity's trip to the set, in a featurette that might be one of the best looks yet at how the long-running series makes it from the script pages to the screen – followed by a look back at what we know about the Christmas Special so far:

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were released by the BBC & Disney+:

And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special "The Goblin Song":

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!