The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 "Secrets and Lies" Overview Released

Here's a look at the official overview for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E06: "Secrets and Lies."

Looks like we have three very interesting episodes of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie to look forward to. S06E04: "Training Day" spotlights Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) first day back at work since the assault while the team investigates a homicide that might have links to the pentagram killer. Following that, S06E05: "The Vow" finds Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) trying to figure out what to do when a baby is found at a crime scene while Tim (Eric Winter) goes it alone when someone from his past returns – leaving Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) looking for answers (and him). Now, we have the official overview for S06E06: "Secrets and Lies," with Bailey looking to revisit her conversation with Nolan about not having kids and Nolan & Celina (Lisseth Chavez) on the hunt for a revenge-seeking escaped prisoner. Here's a look at our updated rundown of what's still to come this season:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 4: "Training Day": It's Officer Aaron Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) first day back since the assault, and he's tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he's ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 5: "The Vow": When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) must decide whether to let the child go to a shelter for the night or care for her themselves. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim (Eric Winter) disappears and leaves Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) in the dark.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6: "Secrets and Lies": Following their time as foster parents, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) has decided she wants to have a baby and forces John (Nathan Fillion) to reconsider their decision to not have children. Meanwhile, John and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) discover a prison escapee whom they fear is out for revenge and race to find her before it is too late.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

