Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Scene Featured in New Promo

A new promo looking at 60 years of Doctor Who also includes a scene that shows Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on the run - from something.

Article Summary New Doctor Who promo celebrates 60 years with a sneak peek of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

First look at the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday hints at thrilling escapades ahead.

Cast updates include Nicola Coughlan in the 2024 Christmas Special, and Jonathan Groff.

Writing duo Kate Herron & Briony Redman onboard for an upcoming Doctor Who episode.

After Showrunner Russell T. Davies dropped some big news earlier today regarding Series 15 (or "Series 2" if Davies reboots the series count officially), today's celebration of 60 official years of Doctor Who rolled on with a look back at the show's past – along with a glimpse of what's to come. And that glimpse came in the form of Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), clearly on the run but with Gatwa flashing a smile that tells us the Doctor's more fascinated and fearful – a very cool clip (with more to come, we're hoping).

Here's a look back at the long-running show's 60 years – with a quick look at Gatwa & Gibson in action near the end:

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

