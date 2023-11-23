Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Series 15 (Series 2?) Set for May 2025; "Mad Episode": RTD

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed submitting a script for a "mad episode" of Series 15 (Series 2?) airing in May 2025.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies teases a groundbreaking Doctor Who script for May 2025.

60th Anniversary kicks off with Tennant and Tate's special on BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson to continue the show's adventures.

A stellar cast and crew confirmed for the upcoming Doctor Who series.

With today being the official 60th anniversary of the BBC's Doctor Who, fans have been getting a mix of the old with the new. This weekend kicks off Showrunner Russell T. Davies's David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring three-episode 60th Anniversary special event, with a very huge spotlight on "The Star Beast" made even larger by the fact now Disney+ will be kicking off its global streaming deal this weekend, too. But even with the birthday party rolling along, production continues on the next series of adventures with Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). And that brings us to some very big news, courtesy of Davies in an interview with Big Issue. But this time, it's not about Series 14 – we're talking Series 15 (or "Series 2" if Davies reboots the series count officially). "If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a 'Doctor Who' script that will be on air in May 2025 – and it's brand new. It does things we've never done before. The writing really pushed me. It's such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what's going on! I've never had to do that in my entire life before," Davies shared to kick off the article – talk about not burying the lead.

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

