Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Video Thanks Sylvester McCoy & All The Doctors

It's been about a week or so since the news broke that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would be joining incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies as the new Doctor for Doctor Who Series 14 in 2023 (maybe earlier?), and the excitement over the news hasn't stopped buzzing. One of the first to go public with their well-wishes and show of support was the Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy, who posted a video welcoming Ncuti into the "Doctor Who Club" while wishing him well against some of the Doctor's worst enemies (especially the critics) and expressing his excitement at having "another Scot" leading the show. Well, an hour ago Ncuti posted a response video thanking McCoy and other members of the Doctor Who family for their love & support, sharing that it's "filled me with the strength" he needs to tackle the role. Oh, and he made sure to let McCoy know that he's looking forward to taking on those foes ("especially the last one that you mentioned" = critics).

Here's a look at McCoy's video, followed by a look at Ncuti's response via Instagram Stories (big thanks to writer/journalist Benjamin Cook for posting both clips):

"Thank you so much for welcoming me into the family. It means the world. Sylvester, you're a gentleman." ❤️❤️➕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Sylvester McCoy and Ncuti Gatwa, everyone. Class acts. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/QLMf0XBcJD — Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) May 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."