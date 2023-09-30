Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: RTD Makes Interesting Kate Lethbridge-Stewart Comment

Should we be reading into Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Instagram comment regarding Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge-Stewart?

When the BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary event hits in November, the global community will have a chance to celebrate the long-running sci-fi series. From there, we have a Christmas Special before the new year brings a new series with our Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson (companion Ruby Sunday) taking charge of the TARDIS. One major player who will be assisting both Doctors in their efforts to keep the world safe is Jemma Redgrave's Kate (Lethbridge-) Stewart. Following in her family's footsteps as the head of UNIT, Stewart was first introduced during Matt Smith's run (S07E04 "The Power of Three") – and is now taking on an epic, "summer action movie"-type role based on the recently-released 60th anniversary trailer. In fact, rumblings have been pretty steady that Davies is considering a "WHO-niverse" spinoff focused on Stewart & UNIT – which may explain why folks like us are reading into Davies's comment on a recent Doctor Who Instagram post spotlighting Redgrave's character.

After noting that "A new era of Kate Lethbridge-Stewart approaches…" as the caption to the post, Davies responded with, "What? Who told you that? How did you..? Oh damn it " (with three angry emojis). Now, could Davies be making a joke about it being a spoiler considering the news and visuals have been out there for a while? Sure. But he could also be teasing that there's more to the "new era" part, possibly something in the near future? Sure. Let's us know in the comments section below what you think:

Doctor Who: Jemma Redgrave on Series 14, UNIT Spinoff Rumblings

Thanks to the folks over at Good Morning Britain, Redgrave was able to offer some insight into her involvement in the new series as well as those rumblings of a UNIT spinoff earlier this month. "I have been back in one episode in Series 14, and it was such a wonderful thing to be part of that family. I've never taken it for granted that I will be brought back, but it was absolutely tremendous, and to be part of Russell T. Davies' new vision is so exciting," Redgrave shared regarding her work on the new series. Unfortunately (at least, for now), Stewart and Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor won't be sharing any screen time – but Stewart and Gibson's Ruby Sunday will. "I haven't yet got to work with Ncuti [Gatwa], I worked with Millie [Gibson]," she added. " As for that spinoff talk, Redgrave knows as much as the fans do – but she did get a personal perspective on the speculation. "I don't know anything about a spinoff," Redgrave responded – before also sharing, "Somebody in my book club did message me and say, 'I saw something about you having a series,' and I said, 'I've heard nothing about it and I shall call my agent.'"

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast.

